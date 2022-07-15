Concealed PVCs: INEC condemns act, begins investigation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has condemned allegation trending online of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) buried in the compound of a high profile person.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, made the stand of the Commission on the issue known in a statement on Friday.

Okoye who expressed worry about the unpleasant development stressed that the Commission is not taking the allegations lightly.

He disclosed that the Commission has commenced immediate investigation, adding anyone found culpable in the diabolical scheme will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He stated,”The attention of the Commission has been drawn to videos trending online of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations, including the compound of a high-profile person.

“The Commission is not taking these allegations lightly. We have commenced immediate investigation and anyone found culpable in this diabolical scheme clearly intended to disenfranchise Nigerians will be sanctioned under the law. Every eligible Nigerian who registered as a voter is entitled to his/her PVC. The constitutional right to vote in any election must never be suppressed or abridged in any way.

“As far as the record of the Commission is concerned, PVCs have been printed for all valid registrants in Nigeria up to 14th January 2022 and delivered to all the States of the Federation for collection by voters. We will not allow retrogressive elements to sabotage our efforts.”

Okoye stressed that the issues of voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and issuance of PVCs are at the heart of any democratic elections and that the Commission is working hard to ensure that every eligible citizen who appears in person at the registration venue is registered.

He assured Nigerians that this matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“Already, the Commission is reviewing the procedure for collecting PVCs to make it less cumbersome and more transparent. This will be a major topic at the next regular quarterly meeting with stakeholders so that working together we can find a lasting solution to the issue.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to those who found the allegedly buried PVCs to deliver them to our nearest State or Local Government office. This will be their patriotic contribution to the consolidation of our electoral process,” the INEC Commissioner appealed.

