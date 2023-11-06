Comrade emerges as new Amana Kakanda

By Uthman Yawa-Siraja

Comrade Salihu Mohammed Mute, the new Amana Kakanda

In the aftermath of the removal of the erstwhile traditional ruler, a new Amana Kakanda Muye, Comrade Salihu Mohammed Muye, has been appointed, according to a report by Newsline

He has also assumed duty, with a call to his subjects to maintain law and order for the overall development of the community.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Minna at the weekend, Comrade Salihu Muye observed that the will of Allah and that of the people of Muye necessitated his emergence on the throne of his forefathers, calling on the people to join hands with him to move the community forward.

He noted that his emergence as the new traditional ruler of the ancient community was the will of Allah and appealed to the people of Muye to continue to respect the constituted authorities so as to encourage the speedy development of the community.

“All that is expected of me now is to ensure the peaceful co-existence of all and sundry and the entire people of Muye land and the Kakanda nation.

“I’m appealing to the good people of Muye, both at home and outside, to come on board to develop the community,” he requested.

Comrade Salihu Mohammed Muye, until his appointment, was the Provost, Standard College of Nursing in Minna, and also one time State Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Niger State Chapter.

The new Amana admonished the removed traditional ruler to accept the court decision against him with good faith, in the interest of the community, stressing that peace and unity among the people of Muye should be paramount to him.

He called on the youths in the area to shun any act that would be inimical to the generality of the community, urging them not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction.

He warned that the long arm of the constituted authorities would be visited on any troublemaker in the area.

Comrade Salihu Muye then called on the people to always be security conscious and report any suspicious movements in their midst to the appropriate security agencies for prompt action.

-Culled from Newsline

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

