Comptroller-General praises NIS team for winning Isa Kaita trophy at Kaduna polo tourney

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has praised the NIS polo team for making the Service proud with its participation in the Centenary Polo Tournament in Kaduna.

The Comptroller-General, in a statement on Monday in Abuja by the NIS spokesman, Sunday James, congratulated the team for making the Service proud.

“We are happy and proud of your achievement,’’ Babandede said.

He added that the team, with its performance, had exemplified some of what the Service stands for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIS polo team, led by CSI Musa Hamza, won the Isa Kaita trophy for the runners-up in the tournament’s most prestigious competition.

The team finished behind the Abuja Rubicom team which won the competition known as the Georgian Cup, the most prestigious and oldest polo trophy in the country.

The competition involved the best players around, such as the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the mercurial Buba brothers (Bello and Hamisu) and a number of foreign players.

Sirika led the Abuja Rubicom team.

Hamisu Buba had gone on to win the trophy for the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), donated by the NIS Comptroller-General.

The game was witnessed by royal fathers such as the Emir of Katsina, Muhammad Kabir Usman, and the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari.(NAN)