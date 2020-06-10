Comprehensive legislation on asset recovery’ll boost anti-corruption fight – CISLAC

Share the news













The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) said for the Federal Government to win the war against corruption, a comprehensive legislation on Asset Recovery and Proceeds of Crime, must be in place.

CISLAC, noted that doing so will help to provide both legal and institutional frameworks for confiscation, seizure, recovery and management of assets or proceeds derived from unlawful activities.

Its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), who made this known in a press statement, however said, there is still lack of substantial effort by the National Assembly (NASS) towards amendment to the Electoral Reforms Act to address current trends and challenges, promote credibility and transparency in the electoral process.

“We are worried over continuous delay in introduction of appropriate legislative framework to improve coordination and result-oriented approach in the anti-corruption fight through full domestication and activation of pending Global and Regional Anti-Corruption Instruments to improve coordination and ensure a result-oriented approach in the anti-corruption fight; review of Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB) to promote transparency, accountability, and governance, as well as curtail monumental financial losses in our nation’s oil and gas sector; back disclosure of beneficial owners of licenses in the oil sector and the publicizing of oil and mining contracts, as recommended by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and the Open Government Partnership Commitments,” he said.

According to Rafsanjani, Nigerians expect NASS to consider the introduction of legislation that will provide legal backing to the establishment of special courts or strengthen existing courts to expedite justice on corruption cases through legislative amendments, including cases of suspected mismanagement, misappropriation and diversion of COVID-19 expenditures; as well as passage of Whistle-blower Protection Bill so that mismanagement and misappropriation of governmental funds, including COVID-19 palliatives, are disclosed with the guarantee of anonymity to insiders.

Hear him: “CISLAC wants a comprehensive National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act that will cover all citizens of Nigeria, not just civil servants; increased budgetary allocation to the health sector to fulfil the Abuja Declaration of at least 15%; increased priority for the Basic Health Care Provision fund in the health budget with thorough oversight of relevant MDAs to ensure compliance in the implementation of various provisions.”

– News Digest

