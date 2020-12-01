Comply with global best practices, FRSC urges driving school proprietors, instructors

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has tasked proprietors and instructors of driving schools on the need to comply with best global practices in the training and retraining of drivers to enhance safety on the highways.

Oyeyemi, represented by the Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr Shehu Zaki, gave the charge during a workshop for proprietors and instructors of driving schools in Oyo, Ondo and Osun states, on Tuesday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop had, as its theme: ‘Drivers Education and Training Dynamics: Aligning with Global Best Practices’.

Oyeyemi said that the training would help drivers, instructors, driving school operators and driver-testers in achieving the desired behavioural change through acquisition of higher skills and risk taking behaviours.

“This knowledge will help reduce the rate of accidents on the highways and loss of valuable property,” he said.

According to him, one of the steps the commission has taken is to revamp and upgrade the DSSP portal to version 2.0 which will soon be launched.

“Immediately after this programme, we shall introduce a Computer-based Test (CBT) for those who wish to obtain fresh driver’s licence.

“The new CBT portal, which already has an interface with the revamped DSSP portal, is designed to improve the process and ensure that the best acceptable practices are allowed,” he said.

The corps marshal further said that good driving school operators and instructors must be knowledgeable, experienced, patient, cool-headed and also have good communication skills.

He commended the leadership of the Driving School Association for its cooperation with the corps and its efforts towards ensuring that the DSSP was successful.

Oyeyemi said that the workshop would help foster a highly-interactive learning environment that would shift attitude and increase risk tolerance among the trainees.

In his remarks, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola commended the efforts of the corps marshal towards improving driver education and reducing road accidents.

Oyetola , who was represented by his Special Assistant on Works, Mr Hussein Olani, said that his administration would continue to partner with FRSC in ensuring the success of the DSSP initiative. (NAN)