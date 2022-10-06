Complexity of insecurity requires enhanced capacity of troops –COAS

By Polycarp Auta

The Chief of Army Staff. Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has observed that the complexity of insecurity in country cannot be addressed without enhancing the capacity of our troops.

Yahaya spoke on Thursday when declared a seminar entitled: “ Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Regimentation” for personnel of the 3 Div., in Rukuba, near Jos, noting that capaciting building is important, especially in basic ethics and rudiments of the soldiering.

He said that the seminar was organised by the Nigerian Army’s Department of Transformation and Innovation.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Div., Yahaya said that the seminar aimed at enhancing the capacity of its personnel toward combating the rising insecurity in the country.

He described the exercise as “apt”, saying that it would avail its commanders and troops the opportunity to understand the complex and methodology of warrior ethos and regimentation.

He added that the seminar would also sharpen the fighting spirit of the troops and rejuvenate the basic tenets of soldiering and strict adherence to its customs and traditions.

“This seminar is organised to upscale the capacity of our personnel to diversity on its constitutional requirements.

“So, this is to improve the tactics, techniques, procedures and processes in order to come up with implementable strategies to withstand and deal with adversaries from the Nigerian state, using both kinetic and non-kinetic means,” he said.

Yahaya, who maintained that the seminar was expedient toward achieving outcomes in the conduct of operations in its theatres, explained that it was a follow-up to the inaugural seminar session held Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Charles Efoche, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Nigerian Army, said that the “seminar is an annual event, aimed at rejuvenating the warrior spirit and reawakening the culture of regimentation among troops to enhance more professorialism within theatres of operations”.

He also explained that the event would promote discipline, core values of the Nigerian Army and enhance aggressive operations.(NAN)

