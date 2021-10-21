Completion of projects enhances living standard – FG

The Federal Government on Thursday said that effective completion of projects would enhance the living standard of people, reduce dangerous threats to lives and properties in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known at the commissioning and handing over of Jiwa-Gwagwa Erosion Control and Channelisation project in Jiwa, Abuja.

The President, represented by Rep. Abdulmumin Ari (Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency), said that implementation of projects was for the benefit of the community.

According to him, execution of projects by the Federal Government across the country demonstrates sincerity of purpose of the administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

“The approval of this project is a testimony to the present administration`s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“The completion of this project will also enhance the living standard of the people in this community and its environs.

“The implementation of this project will as well reduce dangers to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that had been experienced here in recent times,’’ he said.

Buhari congratulated the Ecological Project Office (EPO), office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and the Federal Capital Territory Administration for their immense support for the project.

He also appreciated the Project Contractor, Messrs Tealle Limited, as well as the project Consultant, Messrs UCS Premier Consults, for their commitment in ensuring timely and speedy completion f the project.

He, however, urged the community to cherish the project by preventing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels.

“It is the responsibility of this community to own and maintain the project to ensure its sustainability’’.

Dr Habiba Lawal, the Permanent Secretary of the EPO, said the project was part of EPO`s intervention projects of the 3rd and 4th quarters, 2019, awarded by the EPO Tenders Board (EPOTB) in June 2020.

Lawal said that the project was awarded to the EPO to arrest continues flooding and erosion menace and to avoid environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties within the community.

He said that the commissioning and hand over of the project to the community was expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the residents to take over the project judiciously.

Also, Alhaji Bala Balawu, Tafida Gwagwa, Traditional Leader of the community, said before the construction of the road, the community had faced a lot of problems, especially during the rainy season.

Balawu said that the completion of the project has really given a better shape of the community and has enhanced development in the area.

He called on government to also extend more support by constructing other areas in the community that have been damaged, adding that such would increase the economic growth of the community.

The Project Consultant, Messrs UCS Premier Consult, Mohammed Abdullahi, thanked the government for the support and the privilege given to the company to handle the project, adding that the project was executed early this year and completed within a few months.

He, however, advised the community to ensure that the road was maintained by preventing indiscriminate dumping of waste, as well as avoiding illegal construction around the environment. (NAN)

