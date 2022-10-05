Compensation: NLNG evaluating senate’s resolution on host communities- Official

By Solomon Asowata

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (NLNG) says it is evaluating a resolution by the Senate for the payment N18.4 billion compensation to 73 communities of Obiafu, Soku to Bonny in Rivers.

Mr Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on Tuesday directed NLNG to pay the communities for acquiring their land.

The compensation, they said , is also for loss of use of the affected land to pipeline Rights of Way through the communities.

The lawmakers had directed that the payment should be made within 60 days.

“The attention of NLNG has been drawn to a resolution said to have been passed by the Senate, following the consideration of a report by its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

‘’(This is) sequel to a petition relating to compensation for the acquisition of a Right of Way across some communities.

“NLNG is evaluating the resolution and circumstances surrounding it.

”NLNG wishes to state that it has always conducted its business responsibly and in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, including in this specific matter,” Odeh said.

Presenting the report, the Committee chairman, Sen. Patrick Akinyelure, said following its incorporation, the NLNG acquired landed properties in Rivers spanning over 210 kilometres for use as its pipelines Right of Way.

Akinyelure said the landed properties ended at the export terminal of the NLNG in Finima, Bonny Local Government of the state.

He said the payment made by NLNG covered only 39 communities and 73 individuals and families out of about 73 communities and over 200 families.

Akinyelure said that the families’ hitherto agrarian source of livelihood was negatively impacted by the said acquisition. (NAN)

