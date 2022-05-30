Compel Church, client to pay me N37.5m—Agent tells court

An estate agent, Mr Osita Opara, has prayed an FCT High Court, Maitama to help him recover his N37.5 million from his clients.

The clients (defendants) are the incorporated trustees of Deeper Life Bible Church and Chief Chikwe Udensi.

Opara through his counsel, Okechukwu Okafor, in a suit marked CV/1756/2021 claimed that the duo refused to pay him his five per cent agency fee due to him from a transaction involving the N37.5 million

The claimant avers that sometime in Feb. 3, 2020 the defendants met him and requested him to get them a mansion.

He said that they agreed to pay him 5 per cent of the net value of the property as commission.

The claimant claimed that he got the property as requested and its value was put at N750 million.

He said that his agency fee should be N37.5 million which is five per cent of the net value of the property.

The church would relinquish its former property to the 2nd defendant in exchange to the new one.

The claimant averred that the defendants would jointly pay him the N37.5 million as his agency fee as agreed by them.

He further claimed that when the contract was concluded, the defendants refused to pay him the agreed sum.

He further averred that he contacted his lawyer who wrote to the defendants still they did not pay the money.

The claimant is therefore seeking the order of the court to compel the defendants to pay him his N37.5 million for facilitating the purchase of the property.

The case which is before Justice Peter Kekemeke was adjourned until Oct. 10 for further hearing. (NAN)

