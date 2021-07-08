Company to link Kaduna civil servants with solar power

The Kaduna Power Supply Company (KAPSCO) has announced plans to provide solar power to interested civil servants, as part of its mandate to increase access to electricity in the state.

Ms Dolapo Popoola, Managing Director of the company said this in a statement in Kaduna on Thursday.

She said that the initiative was under the company’s “Kaduna Solar for All”, which was aimed at increasing access to electricity by powering off-grid communities.

“KAPSCO is working with both local and foreign manufacturers and suppliers to deploy solar products and to connect the Kaduna State public servants/workers to off-grid power supply”, she said.

Popoola explained that the initiative was the first of its kind in the state and had different packages for junior and senior staff.

According to her, the solar system is reliable and affordable and comes with free maintenance for one year and a five year warranty at zero percent interest.

She added that less than 30 per cent of the workers net salaries would be deducted to pay for the service.

Popoola also explained that the solar energy had numerous benefits among which were 24 hours electricity supply, reduced monthly electricity bill, low cost of purchase and environmental friendly.

She urged civil servants in the state to take advantage of the opportunity and register for the service, so as to enjoy uninterrupted power supply in their homes.(NAN)

