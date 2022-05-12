Company seeks court’s intervention on alleged land encroachment in Chikaji Zaria

The Kaduna State High Court 1, sitting at Dogarawa Zaria, has fix May 25 for further mention on the case of land dispute between Ahmeco Nigeria Limited against Alhaji Maigwanjo and others.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on March 1, the company and its proprietor, Alhaji Ahmed Chikaji (a.k.a Dan Bahausa) approached the court for a declaration of title on two pieces of land.

They are lands measuring 0.75 hectare and 0.675 hectare as shown on Zaria Sheet eight and Sheet 14 with Certificates of Occupancy numbers 21871 and 21869 both dated Dec. 14, 1992.



The Plaintiffs, through their counsel Dr Mohammed Jibril, also prayed to the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from trespassing into the land.

He also prayed for the payment of N5m as damages for demolishing the fence of the land and carting away building materials on the land and N2m as general damages.



However, at the resumed hearing of the case, counsel for the Plaintiffs, Jibril, told the court that the defendants through their counsel, Messr. A. U. Hajji and Associates, served them with counter affidavits which required response.

“My Lord, in the circumstances we apply for adjournment to enable us to file further and better affidavit,” he said.

The defendants counsel did not oppose the Plaintiffs application for adjournment.

He added that his client had identified the persons termed `unknown and would bring them before the court adding that they were no fewer than 500 people from Chikaji community.



The presiding judge, Justice Kabir Dabo, said it was important to identify the parties before the case could proceed.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter until May 25, for further mention and to enable the defendants name the unknown persons for proper identification of the parties. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

