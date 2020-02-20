Company drags Nigerian Air Force before House of Reps Committee

Lesley M. Otu

The Nigerian Airforce appeared before the joint House Committee on Work and Justice based on the complaint brought by Blue Boulevard Limited, a building construction company.

The case was called for first hearing Tuesday, February 2020 for submission of claims at the National Assembly Chaired by Hon. Mohammed Shehu Koko.





In an interview with Newsdiaryonline, the MD of Blue Boulevard Limited, Mr. Peterking Osunde asserted that his company has a contract of ‘Build and Transfer’ with the Nigerian Airforce Properties Ltd ,to construct a shopping mall and market on agreement that the property would be managed by the contractors for 20years before transfer of ownership to the Nigerian Airforce.



However, the said men of Nigerian Airforce violated the contract agreement by invading the premises of the property. This, he said led to damages incurred by the contractors to the tune of ₦10bn aside the loss of means of livelihood for over one thousand people.





He further said that the case was brought before the Federal High court in Port Harcourt where Justice Hilary Oshomah ruled in favour of the plaintiffs but Nigerian Airforce refused to honour the judgement to vacate the property. That prompted their need to table the matter before the House of Representatives.



On hearing the briefings, the GMD, NAF Properties Limited AVM A A Bagari said they were not serve any petition to appear before the House of Representatives. This claim was countered by the leader counsel for Blue Boulevard Limited who posited that NAF was duly served.



Meanwhile, the House Committee Chairman, Hon. Koko has ordered Blue Boulevard Limited to serve a fresh petition to NAF HQ and NAF Properties Holdings on or before 27th February 2020 and a copy of the acknowledgement to reach the committee on the 4th March, while adjourning the next sitting to 9th March 2020