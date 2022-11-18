Company distributes relief materials to flood victims in Rivers communities

By Shedrack Frank

The Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) on Friday distributed food and non-food items to the various communities affected by flood in Rivers State.

Mr Osaho Okubo, the Chief Executive Officer/Corporate Managing Director of the company’s representative coordinated the distribution of the materials in Ahoada West, Emuoha and Abua Odual Local Government Areas of Rivers.

He said that it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibilty (CSR) to support flood victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed are: 50kg of rice, Indomie noodles, 50kg of garri, salt, maggi, vegetable oil, foot wears, cloths.

Okubo represented by retired Adm. Akinjide Akinrinnade, the Project Lead of the company, said they were key partners in the fight against pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta.

“The Federal Government recently assigned us the responsibility of providing surveillance and maintenance of the Trans Niger Pipeline due to our track record of excellent service delivery.

“As a socially responsible company, we are not insensitive to the plights of our partners who have been rendered homeless, besides losing human lives as a result of the ravaging flood.

“We can only be happy if our host communities are happy since we are in business to achieve a mutually beneficial goal.

“Suffice it to say that we are partners in progress to sustain production of crude oil which remains the major source of revenue to governments at all levels.

“We are also to save the communities from environmental pollution arising from the activities of illegal crude oil refiners.

“Our action is further informed by our social obligation (as good corporate citizen) to support efforts of government in providing solutions to current multifaceted socio-economic challenges in the midst of dwindling revenue, ” he said.

Okubo assured the traditional rulers, chiefs, CDCs, youths and women leaders of the affected communities of their determination to carry everyone along with transparency and accountability.

He thanked the people for their unflinching support and cooperation since inception of the project.

The CEO wished them speedily recovery from the physical and psychological trauma occasioned by the flood.

A community leader, Mr Daddy Green, commended PINL for the donation of food and non-food items to the host communities of pipeline infrastructure.

He said that the gesture was the first of its kind and urged other oil firms to emulate the goodwill of PINL to their host communities.

Chief Stephenson Ikah, who received the items on behalf of Ahoada, thanked the company for the move and advised other companies to follow suit.

King Christian Amadi, the Paramount Ruler of Rumuekpe in Emuoha LGA, said this was the first time he was seeing such a gesture from an indigenous oil firm.

He said that the community had been very peaceful after the crisis in 2011, and urged the company to always consider their youths for employment opportunities. (NAN)

