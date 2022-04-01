Company designs affiliate programme  to offer  part time jobs to Nigerians

A company, Wephco has unveiled a new initiative which will offer young Nigerians an opportunity to earn income on a part time basis.

According to a statement from the company,WEPHCO is a technologically driven company poised in solving the problems in several areas like real estate: property renting, sales, buying of lands & property management; logistics; flight bookings, Car rentals, Jet bookings, Quick Errand and Hospitality including Shortlet apartments, Tour rating views, Hotel Reservations & Hall rentals.The services also include facility management namely Interior & Exterior Decor, Smart Homes Installation and Facility Procurement.

Wephco has an Affiliate remote program designed to create part-time jobs to over 1Million Nigerians around the globe, by giving everyone leverage on registering, referring clients and earning money.

A statement by an affiliate General Manager, Ebong Keziah said “it is no longer a news to everyone about the rates of unemployment in Nigeria, youths roam the streets daily seeking for better opportunities to earn a living, or survive.

“I strongly believe with this program the rate of unemployment will be reduced, payments are made weekly as long as our services referred results to a concluded transaction, you can work from anywhere in the world to earn a living with this program.

“I urge everyone out there to grab this opportunity by signing up to this Affiliate program and let us all join hands in reducing the rate of unemployment in our country.”

For further enquiries, please contact:

+2348144076079, +2348165493635

Or join the WhatsApp Group via https://chat.whatsapp.com/H9N0NmgUnU6GZ2atGEyU7A

