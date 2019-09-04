Commuters lament deplorable, man-hour loss on FG roads in Delta

Some motorists and residents of Sapele in Delta have decried loss of man-hour due to the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state.

The respondents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bad condition of the roads also exposed them to armed robbery attacks, particularly at late hours.

NAN reports that the respondents spoke on Wednesday during the state government inspection tour of some federal roads to assess the possibility of intervening to alleviate the nightmare being experienced by the commuters on the roads.

Mr Yusuf Miskilu, a transporter in the Okuvo Community, Okpe Local Government Road, Warri-Sapele-Benin Expressway, said the condition of the roads had remained a nightmare for the commuters and transporters.

According to him, a journey of about 30 minutes from Warri to Sapele now takes as long as three hours to get to the destination.

“This is hectic and worrisome, we are suffering because of the bad road and we appeal to government to help us.’’

Another, a driver, Mr Nurudeen Bello said that his vehicle broke down at Okuvo Community for three days due to the bad road.

Mr Ibrahim Isah said his articulated vehicle got trapped in the mud for more than five hours at the Warri-Sapele road causing terrible traffic jam.

“We have been trying to pull it out to no avail, I came from Port Harcourt and heading for Kano; I have spent more than five hours here and I am worried.

“We beg government to help us to repair this road to save us from this trouble,” he said.

However, Chief Samson Omomadia, the Usiho of Iyede Kingdom commended the Delta government for intervening on the 149km Ughelli -Asaba expressway.

He said that the road was in deplorable condition before the state government intervened.

“The road as they are doing it now is fine, they should continue with the current standards.

“We give Delta government kudos for carrying on with the project, the Federal Government should have come to our aid but they are not and now that the state government is doing it, let them maintain the current standard,” he said.

Omomadia said that at the completion of this Ughelli-Asaba expressway, the people would be relieved from the ordeal they pass through traveling on this road.

Chief James Auguoye, the State Commissioner for Works said that the inspection visit was to assess the state of federal roads to intervene and alleviate the suffering of the

people.

According to him, the state of Warri-Sapele road has gone beyond palliative and rehabilitation but need total reconstruction.

“So, the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has directed us to visit and assess the roads to see how the state government can intervene.’’

He said that the necessary documentations were being done in collaboration with the federal ministry of works and it would start with the Warri-Sapele road.

On the Ughelli-Asaba expressway, Auguoye said that sector “A” was currently being handled by CCECC Nigeria Ltd. at the cost of N19.1 billion.

Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Commissioner for Information said the state government’s intervention on federal roads was not because it was so rich, it was just to alleviate the pains of the people and other road users.

“The state government is pained by what Nigerians are passing through on these roads and we are disturbed because what is happening here is affecting the economy of the state and that of the nation,’’ he said. (NAN)