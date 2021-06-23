Commuters injured in multiple road accident in Abuja

About seven vehicles and a were involved road traffic morning near Karu bridge, Nyanya, Abuja.

The Vehicle Inspection Officer, Mrs Veronica Dapel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the occurred while security officials were trying to evacuate a fallen trailer from the road.

“The trailer contained canned drinks and bags of rice, so, while we were clearing the things to clear the traffic, this also happened behind,’’ Dapel, who from Nyanya Command, said.

According to her, no death was recorded but many people sustained injuries.

“The injured ones have been taken to the hospital for proper attention,’’ Dapel said.

An eyewitness described the as unfortunate and said that it gave rise to traffic jam on the road.

“You can see our vehicle also affected, thereby hampering our journey from Abuja to Jos this morning,’’ he said.

A victim who did not reveal her name said she was grateful to God that she was still alive; noting that the accident happened within the twinkle of an eye.

She said all the vehicles were coming from town Abuja metropolis going towards Mararaba direction.

NAN reports that no fewer eight vehicles were involved in the accident with a crushed between a Toyota coaster bus and a trailer.
The rider sustained severe leg injury. (NAN)

