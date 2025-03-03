Community support key to effective security management –COAS 

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has said security was not the sole prerogative of the country’s security agencies, rather collaborative support

By Mohammed Tijjani



The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has said security was not the sole prerogative of the country’s security agencies, rather collaborative support of all citizens was key.

Oluyede stated this at the Army Headquarters Department of Administration First Quarter Year 2025 Veteran Affairs Pre-retirernent

Training/Business Development Seminar, held in Kaduna on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that The Army Chief was represented by Maj.-Gen. U.T. Opuene, Deputy Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army.

NAN report that the theme of the seminar is “Effective Planning Towards Mitigating Challenges/ Issues Affecting Nigerian Army Personnel/ Veterans in Post-Retirement Life Within a Civil Environment”.

He said the training has continued to leverage the achievements and successes of the previous seminars as well as inputs of Nigerian Army (NA) and veterans in the pursuit of national security while enhancing their general well-being in every ramification.

“Thus, in tandem with my

Command Philosophy, which is to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well-motivated and combat ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

“Has always seen the relevance of Nigerian Army personnel and veterans in the overall security architecture of the country as it is obtained in other climes.”

He said that the seminar would focus on the imperatives of the Nigerian Army

personnel scheduled for retirement in the next couples of years and veterans towards enhanced mindset on retirement life style and

possible business engagement.

Oluyede said that given the constant evolution, both political and economic, and in particular security impasses and its impact on the well-being of citizens across Nigeria, it was pertinent to state that security was not the sole prerogative of the Nation’s security apparatus, collaborative support of all citizens was very key.

“The deliberate collaborations, synergy and services of our serving, retired and discharged personnel with good understanding of the security working system would further facilitate effective security management in the country.

“I implore our esteemed veterans to make best of the financial education and business ideas to their utmost advantage,

“I urge us all to pay attention and contribute meaningful during the paper presentation, and the interactive session,”Oluyede said.

The COAS appreciated President BolaTinubu for his resolute commitment to the Nigerian Army.

Earlier in his welcome address the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, said that seminar was a unique opportunity for capacity development for the participants.

Saraso said, “The seminar is expected to consolidate on the gains of the previous editions while addressing gaps in the employment of Nigerian Army personnel and veterans in information gathering and other supporting roles to military operations.”

He said it was also expected to boost the morale of personnel, veterans and give them a sense of belonging while enhancing their productivity and welfare in retirement.

The GOC appreciate the COAS for his consistent and unflinching support to 1 Division. (NAN)