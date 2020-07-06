Community policing: Kebbi inaugurates 16-member advisory committee

Share the news













Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on Monday inaugurated a 16-member State Community Policing Advisory Committee.

The committee is headed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, while the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammdu Ilyasu Bashar is it’s Co-Chairman.

Speaking shortly after inaugurating the Committee, Bagudu underscored the need for the general involvement of the various communities, in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizenry.

According to him, the concept of community policing was a global norm, which required Nigeria’s participation.

ĆPresident Muhammadu Buhari deserves myriad of accolades for approving the initiative.

“Same goes to the IGP and his team for initiating the community Policing and providing a workable concept that is globally practiced,” he said.

Bagudu further said that community policing blends the police with the communities as well as ensures mutual responsibilities, noting that with community policing, both the police and communities will ensure lasting peace and unity in the society.

“The community can also diligently protect itself from crimes , criminality and other sundry crimes and social vices in the society.

“Everyone one is therefore responsibly carried along in this direction and this is a good omen for enhanced security.

“Luckily, Kebbi State has a rich history of Emirates system , with each Emirate being headed by highly experienced Emirs, who are also diligent and hugely committed to peace and security,” the Governor added .

“Whatever government is doing is to build on what they are doing to sustain security.

He recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics had two years ago declared the state as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, adding that, this was a plus for community policing.

In the same vein, the Agency had in 2019 ranked the state as the most prosperous in the North West, as well as the nineteenth in the country’s poverty ranking.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, CP Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, who is the chairman of the committee, described Kebbi as the most peaceful state in the country.

He attributed it to the peaceful nature and hospitality of people of the state and purposeful leadership of Bagudu.

According to him, the implementation of Community Policing Policy by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, marks the beginning of conferring ownership of policing to the community, thus the communities become the owners of their own police.

“The fundamental feature of Community Policing lies on the fact it fosters and promotes inclusive and interactive relationship between the police, other security agencies and the community, thereby instilling trust and confidence as well as encouraging and promoting partnership, transparency, accountability and problem solving relating to deviant behaviors and criminalities in our communities “, he averred.

In his short remarks also, the emir of Gwandu and the Chairman Kebbi State council of Chiefs , Alhaji Muhammdu Iliyasu Bashar who is the Co-chairman of the committee while thanking governor Bagudu for giving him the opportunity to serve in the committee , expressed delight that Kebbi remains the most peaceful state in the country promising to sustain the peaceful nature of the state .

The Deputy Inspector General of Police , North West Zone , DIG Abduldahiru Danwawu commended the Inspector of General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for coming up with the initiative of implementing Community Policing in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the end result of the community Policing initiative would go along way in checking criminality including social vices.

The 16 member Committee include:

The Commissioner of Police, CP, Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, Chairman of the Committee, Emir of Gwandu, HRH, Maj. Gen. (Dr.), Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar, as the Co -Chairman of the Committee.

Other members are: S. U Gambo, Director Security Services; Maj. MT Abdulrahman, Commanding Officer (Rear) 1BN Dukku Barracks, Maj. B.M. Abdullahi, Commanding Officer, 223 LT BN Zuru , Sammani M. Ringim, Commandant Civil Defence; CC, Dan-Asabe Shehu Lawal, Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps; Y.N Garba, Comptroller of Customs.

Others are M. A Lawal, Controller of Immigration Service; Abu Sanu, Controller Correctional Services; Odaudu Peter, Commander of NDLEA; Safiyanu Garba, Permanent Secretary Special Service Department; Lawal Muhammad Augie, Commander VGN; Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Kwaido, Kundudan Kabi; Alhaji Mu’azu Namallam, Galadiman Yauri; Alhaji Mukhtar Musa, Chiefdom of Wasagu; Alhaji Umaru Ahmed G/Gaji, Chairman PCRC; RV.Dr.Ayuba Kanta, CAN Chairman.

