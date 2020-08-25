Community Policing: IGP receives operational vehicles from Innoson

The Community Policing efforts of the Nigeria Police Force have continued to receive commendable support from governments, corporate bodies and private individuals as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni, on Tuesday 25th August, 2020 received three (3) operational vehicles donated by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited to the Nigeria Police Force in support of ongoing efforts at repositioning the Force for optimal performance. Force Spokesperson,DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement







According to Mba, the vehicles, Innoson G12 Series, consisting of the Single Cabin Pick-up Truck MSI, Double Cabin Pick-up Truck MSII and the SUV MSIII were presented to the Nigeria Police Force by Mr. Jonas Maduabuchukwu Ojukwu on behalf of Chief (Dr) Innocent I. Chukwuma, OFR and Management of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited in furtherance of their Corporate Social Responsibility, community support and other efforts directed at making the country peaceful, safe and secure.









The IGP, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, in his remarks, expressed his appreciation to Innocent I. Chukwuma, OFR and the Management of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited for their kind gesture towards the Force.







He noted that with public support of this nature, the Nigeria Police Force will no doubt be able to meet its operational and infrastructural needs in combating crimes and criminality in the country. He enjoined other well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.