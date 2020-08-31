Community policing: I-G approves conference for senior police officers

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has approved the second edition of conference for Senior Police Officers as part of implementation and operationalisation of Community Policing in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the conference with the theme, “Implementing and Operationalising Community Policing in Nigeria” is scheduled to hold in Uyo between Nov. 16 and 19.

Mba said the conference, organised by the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with Matchmakers Consult International would have virtual and physical components and sessions in compliance with the COVID-19 prevention regulations.

He said it would bring together and provide a unique opportunity for Strategic Managers of the Force, from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and above and other Heads of Police Formations.

Mba said community policing experts had been carefully selected across the globe to engage in peer review and cross fertilization of ideas on effective implementation of the Community based Internal Security Management Strategy.

He said that the maiden edition of the conference tagged: Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century, sponsored by the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders was held in October 2019.

The FPRO said the focus of the conference was on new policing approaches, guidelines and tools towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes in the country. (NAN)