Community Policing: Don’t allow people of questionable character as members, IGP cautions Nigerians

Share the news















The Inspector-General of Police ( IGP), Mohamed Adamu, mni has cautioned Nigerians against allowing people of questionable character to serve as members of community policing to effectively safeguard the lives and property of the citizenry.



Besides, the IGP also said that only people of proven integrity should be considered in the proposed recruitment of special constables at the grassroots level for maximum performance.



Adamu spoke on Thursday, while inaugurating the Minna, Shiroro, Paikoro Area Command and Local Government Advisory Committee of Community Policing at the palace of the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago.



Represented by the Commissioner of Police in Niger, Adamu Usman, the IGP stressed the need for collective efforts between security agencies and the public in tackling the security challenges currently confronting the country.

According to him, the police alone cannot do it , adding, however, that with the active collaboration and synergy with all and sundry, security challenges will be overcome.



In his remarks, Bahago urged members of the committee to discharge their duties with the fear of Allah, assuring them of his emirate council’s support at all times for them to succeed.



The emir also warned his subjects to desist from supplying information to bandits, saying that instead, they should assist the police with useful information on the whereabouts of bad eggs in order to rid the state of criminal elements.



In the same vein, the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government council, Alhaji Ibrahim Lalalo, expressed the determination of council chairmen in the state to the protection of their people against all forms of insecurity.

Lalalo commended Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, Bahago and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, for their efforts at curtailing the security challenges in some parts of the state. (NAN)

Related