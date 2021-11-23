Community leaders urge Kaduna govt. to fund vigilante groups

Community leaders in Kaduna State have urged the state government to provide funding to vigilante groups to strengthen community policing.

They made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

One of the community leaders, Malam Isiyaku Garba of Kawo community, said that vigilante groups have been working to reduce the menace of insecurity in the state and deserve support and encouragement from government.

He said government should assist such groups with logistics, uniform and allowances to boost their morale.

“If government can pay them monthly allowance, they will go places and make us sleep with our eyes closed.

“At the community level we have been supporting them with working tools for regular night patrols, with no payment; they do it for humanity and to sanitize the communities,” Garba said.

He also called for the training of community leaders to mediate and enhance peaceful coexistence within communities.

Garba said such training would promote mutual respect, religious harmony, oneness and cooperation in dealing with contentious issues within communities.

He urged the people to shun ethnic and religious bigotry and live together in peace and harmony.

Garba said there was need for continuous engagement at the community level to tame issues that could lead to conflict.

Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim, the District Head of Tudun Wada, called for the creation of platforms at community levels for more engagement among members.

He said such platforms would make people appreciate the importance of peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

