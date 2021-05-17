Alhaji Kayode Sidiq, the Alangua of Owode-Oja in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara, has called on the state government to construct five kilometres road linking Owode-Oja with Ipekun, a border community in Oyo State.

The community leader made the appeal at Owode-Oja on Monday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the five kilometres road linking Owode-Oja with lpekun in Oyo state, which was constructed by the colonial administration over three centuries ago, is now a death trap.

He said the box culverts on the road have collapsed with several potholes which make driving difficult and damage vehicles.

The Alangua lamented that the poor state of the road had crippled the social and economic activities of the people of the Owode-Oja and neighbouring communities.

Sidiq said farmers from Elere, which is also five kilometres to Owode-Oja and lpekun in Oyo state, could not transport their farm produce as a result of poor road network.

The community leader therefore appealed to the state government to rembark on the five kilometres road from Elere to Owode-Oja linking lpekun in Oyo state.

“The timely construction of this road will no doubt improve socioeconomic activities of the communities and curb rural urban migration,” the Alangua said.

When contacted, the member representing Owode-Onire constituency in the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Hambali Babatunde, said the Elere-Owode-Oja road has been captured for construction by the state government in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

Babatunde, who is the Chairman Finance and Appropriation Committee of the House, assured that the execution of the project and other similar captured road projects across the 16 local government areas of the state would be monitored by the state legislature. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

