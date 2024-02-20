Community leader, Pa Moses Ehiri, passes on at 93

Beloved community leader and father of Newsmart Online publisher, Pa Moses Ehiri, has passed on at 93.

Ms. Rose Moses, the publisher of Newsmart Online, and former Editor of Saturday Champion as well as Daily Times Nigeria, shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of her beloved father, Elder Moses Ndukanma Ehiri, at the age of 93.

Elder Moses, a highly respected community leader, was renowned for his numerous selfless contributions to humanity and his peaceful, accommodating disposition.

The esteemed elder, who hailed from Umuchienwayi in Amato community of Alike, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, was the last of his siblings to depart this world.

He left behind a legacy of love and service, as well as a cherished memory for his children and grandchildren.

Despite the challenges of illness he faced at the later days of his life and which he faced with courage and dignity, he remained a beacon of hope and inspiration to all who knew him.

His passing early on February 12, 2024, is a profound loss for his family, friends, and the entire community.

Funeral arrangements for Elder Moses will be announced by his family in due time, as they prepare to honor his memory and celebrate his life.