Community leader lauds Atiku/Okowa campaign council for free eye screening

By Ruth Oketunde

The Chief of Durumi Community, an FCT suburb, Mr Danjuma Anyidadubo has expressed appreciation to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, for providing free eye screening and glasses in the area.

The council on Wednesday, offered free eye care services to residents of Durumi II in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT.

”We appreciate the council for bringing the medical intervention to our community.

“It is a welcomed development for me. I say thank you and may God continue to guide and protect you all,” he said.

The medical intervention which was carried out through the Office of the Special Assistant to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Gender Issues and Women Empowerment, also had the beneficiaries going home with free medicated glasses.

Dr Lynne Bassey, Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Gender Issues and Women Empowerment, said the exercise was part of Atiku’s commitment to restoring hope to the less privilege in the society.

“We are here in Durumi community to offer free eye care services, as our principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, instructed us to come this way and attend to Nigerians.

“So everyone in this community who has sight issues should come out and we will attend to them.

“If after the test, we find out that they need medicated glasses, we will give it to them and if any of them needs Cataract surgery, we will book them for an all-expense paid surgery courtesy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“As a special assistant on gender issues and women advancement, my job is in the field of human development and capacity building.

“I will plead with you all to vote for Atiku because a person who gives you a better living condition is better than a person who gives you peanut,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Godiya Tanimu, also commended the group for the medical intervention.

“I want to thank you for this. I have been suffering from eye problem. I thank you for the free eye glasses that was given to me,” she said. (NAN)