Community leader hails Police effort to restore security in Anambra

By Joy Mbachi

The President-General of Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, Mr Chimezie Obi, has commended the efforts of the state Police Command to rid the state of violent crime.

Obi made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his country home in Obosi on Tuesday.

He described the quick responses to security challenges by operatives of the command as a welcome development.

He said that the community was happy with the steady busting of crimes in the area and other parts of the state.

Obi said that the police exploits in protecting lives and property of residents had restored the people’s

confidence in the force.

“The quick interventions by the police at crime scenes help to instill fears in criminals and the result is what we are witnessing.

“Obosi has become an urban settlement for people from different parts of the South-East with the attendant security challenges.

“Most of the crimes committed by people in Obosi, including kidnapping and armed robbery, are perpetrated by non-Obosi indigenes.

“Unfortunately, Obosi as a community bears the bad name,” he said.

The community leader said that the people had resolved to partner the police through the provision of useful and timely information.

“We have agreed to take our community over from criminals, using the slogan, ‘If you see something, say something’.

“Healthy and rewarding neighbourhood watch and reporting is our key to locking agents of crime in our community,” Obi said.

He said that the new leadership of Obosi Development Union is packaging some security measures to checkmate crime and criminality in the community.

He said that in the coming months, people will see a different Obosi and the negative image ascribed to the community would become a thing of the past.

He assured the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, and his team of the community’s genuine collaboration.

He urged residents not to be afraid to report any suspicious movements in their neighbourhood to the community security and police for their intervention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

