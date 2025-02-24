Community leader commends FCT minister’s security initiatives

Alhaji Muhammad Yamawo, the Village Head of Saburi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has lauded the efforts of the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike,

Alhaji Muhammad Yamawo, the Village Head of Saburi in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has lauded the efforts of the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, to enhance security in rural communities.

Yamawo made the commendation in Abuja on Sunday in response to the ongoing construction of 12 Divisional Police Stations and staff quarters, two in each of the six area councils of the FCT.

The police stations, being built by the Wike-led FCT Administration, are part of a broader strategy to bring security infrastructure closer to FCT residents, particularly in rural areas.

The village head expressed gratitude, noting that Saburi, part of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, would forever appreciate Wike’s efforts.

“He has constructed access roads for us, and now a divisional police station and six units of two-bedroom staff quarters are under construction in our community.

“This will significantly improve security in Saburi and other benefiting communities,” he said.

Yahaya Mohammed, a local resident employed as a supervisor at the project site, also lauded the initiative, urging the government to consider Saburi youths for future police recruitment.

Nuhu Musa, the architect overseeing the Saburi project, reported that the construction began in November 2024 and was now 70 per cent complete.

Mr Ahmed Yahaya, the site engineer from Armodris Nigeria Ltd., the project contractor, expressed confidence that the project would be finished within three months, thanking Saburi residents for their support.

Mr Adamu Gwary, Director of the Security Services Department in the FCT Administration, explained that the police stations were part of the administration’s wider strategy to improve security.

He added that the project responded to the demands voiced by communities during town hall meetings organised by Wike across the six area councils.

Following this, the minister secured presidential approval to build 12 divisional police stations and staff quarters.

“We started with nine and have recently awarded contracts for three additional stations, making a total of 12 police stations, each with six units of two-bedroom staff quarters,” Gwary said. (NAN)