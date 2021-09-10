Community leader charges local governments to harness tourism to boost GDP

Mr Wale Mogaji, the Otunba of Epe in Lagos State on Friday urged local and state governments to harness tourism and arts contents potentials to boost GDP.

Mogaji told the News Agency of Nigeria that the advice became necessary so as to reposition the face of tourism at the grassroots.

“We have enormous tourism potentialities at the grassroots that can be utilised to boost government’s revenue.

“Local and state governments are enjoined to explore and harness tourism, arts and culture potentials at the grassroots level to increase their Gross Domestic Product,’’ he said.

Mogaji said that Epe Division was blessed with huge arts, traditions, culture and tourism potential, which if well utilised, would boost Internally-Generated Revenue.

He listed some of the tourism and arts assets of Epe to include “Kayokayo’’ Festival, beads making, cultural contents, local cuisine and traditions among several others.

He argued that if properly managed, the tourism and arts assets would attract visitors and investors.

Mogaji congratulated Oba Shefiu Adewale, the Olu Epe of Epe for the on-going “Kayokayo’’ Festival.

He appealed to fun seekers to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols while celebrating the festival. (NAN)

