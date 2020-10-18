Community hails Farouq for borehole, health centre

By Chimezie Godfrey

The people of Barwa community have praised the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for building a Health Center and sinking a borehole to provide potable water for the people.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Nneka Anibeze, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the head of the community Chief Monday Kogi gave the commendation when the Minister and staff of the ministry visited Barwa community on Saturday to mark the 2020 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

Chief Kogi who expressed gratitude to the federal government recalled that the community had no potable water and Health Centre until the ministry’s first visit last year.

“Since your first visit on October on October 17, 2019, we witnessed the construction of a bore hole in Barwa community and the building of a Health Centre. On behalf of the people of Barwa community, we say thank you,” he said.

The community head also appealed to the federal government to help fence the Health Centre and construct an access road from the airport road to the community.

In her remarks, Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq who was represented by the the Director, Humanitarian Affairs Mr Ali Grema, said she was delighted to commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with the community.

She said that the ministry will continue to work with relevant stakeholders and Agencies under its supervision to ensure the realization of Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty in 10years.

“This special day presents an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts and struggle of people living in poverty and a chance for them to make their concerns heard.

“The fight against poverty has been ongoing for years while forty percent of the total population in Nigeria live in poverty, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“One of Government’s primary responsibility is to assist and protect all persons in an equal manner as Poverty eradication is of significant concern to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This administration remains dedicated to the principles of International protection of vulnerable persons and shall align the National frameworks with the provisions of the United Nations,” the Minister stated.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs had adopted Barwa Community as a pilot Community at last year’s celebration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and supported the community with the construction of a Medical facility and provision of potable water by drilling of a borehole through the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

This year, the Ministry donated three hand washing points with washing kits including soaps, face masks and hand sanitizers to families and a community pot to mark the day while a symbolic hand washing by the Minister and other dignitaries was demonstrated.

The theme for this years’ Commemoration of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is “Acting Together to Achieve Social and Environmental Justice for All”.