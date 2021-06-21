Community Development: Epe Club lauds Sanwo-Olu’s impacting projects

Club Seventies Epe, a community-based apolitical group in Lagos State, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for entrenching good governance by executing pro-people projects in various communities across the state.

The group gave the commendation in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos by its President, Mr Ibrahim Sanuth and released to newsmen.

The association specifically lauded the governor over the recent inauguration of a series of people-oriented community projects across the state, especially, in Epe Division.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had inaugurated various projects recently across the state to mark his second year in office.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu specifically inaugurated a 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) in Epe, toward curbing maternal and infant mortality.

The governor also inaugurated the Regional Safety Arena that houses the Fire Services, LASEMA, the RRS, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the LASTMA, and a Magistrate Court, all in Epe Division.

According to Sanuth, infrastructural development is key to the growth of a developing country such as Nigeria.

He described the unveiling of the 110 bed-Maternal Child Centre as another essential facility for safe childbirth and the reduction of maternal and infant mortality in the community and then state.

The president said that the fully-equipped MCC in Epe was a clear demonstration of Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s seriousness about the war against maternal and child mortality.

“Since 2019, Sanwo-Olu-led government has continued to show great commitments to the improvement of maternal and child health indices in the state.

“The over-reaching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in communities and in the state, as our women will no longer die at child birth.

“Government should remain unwaveringly committed to this goal because there is no better time than now to put an end to preventable maternal and child deaths,’’ Sanuth said.

He said that such deaths would be put to a halt with technological advancement, modern equipment and well-trained health workers.

“The process of bringing life into existence should no longer lead to the loss of another life,” he said.

He added that the Club would continue to support Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

T.H.E.M.E.S is an acronym for the present administration’s six strategic development agenda namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education, Security and Technology.

The president also appealed to the state government to look into developing other sectors such as: education, agriculture infrastructure and youths empowerment opportunity in rural communities.

He also urged the local government authorities across the state to emulate the state government’s initiative of giving back to the society.

Sanuth said that such gesture would improve infrastructure development in the community and add more values to the people’s lifestyles.

“Local government administrators and chairmen should facilitate development of their communities as a means of supporting the developmental strides of the governor across the state.

“The problem of local government administration in the state borders on misplacement of priorities by elected chairmen.

“These mistakes can be corrected if the incoming chairmen will look inwards and take governance to their people, replicating what Sanwo-Olu is doing at the state level,’’ he said.

He noted that the passion for rural development should be the utmost concern of the chairmen of the rural communities.

He said that the elected chairmen should endeavour to continue developing their communities.

“They have to avoid misplacement of priorities, so as to get it right,’’ he added.

The president said that the chairmen must demonstrate, on their part, readiness to embark on developmental projects that would impact meaningfully on the rural dwellers.

Sanuth said that as individuals and as a club, they had been rendering services to their communities as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He also urged Sanwo-Olu to ensure that all the ongoing projects within Epe Division started by the previous administrations were completed, especially, the Awolowo road in Epe.

Sanuth said that the road is the one that connects the major Fish Market that Epe is famous for with others as well as linking the town with those within and outside Nigeria.

He enjoined all the communities in Epe Division to continue to support the present administration so that it could site more projects in the area.

According to him, the Sanwo-Olu-led administration is determined to take the state to an enviable height. (NAN)

