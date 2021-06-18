Communities task Kaduna Govt. on basic amenities

Some communities in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State have appealed to the state government to provide basic amenities, that would improve living standards of the people.

Representatives of the communities made the appeal on Friday at budget town hall meetings held in Godo Godo and Kagoma chiefdoms of Jema’a Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meetings were held in collaboration with Community Development Charter Champions and Coalition of Associations for Leadership, Peace and Development.

Mr Bitrus Danjuma from Akkah Jatau community in Kagoma chiefdom said the community was in dire need of infrastructure development.

According to him, the community has no source of water other than a stream, which is often contaminated by cows.

“We have water challenge, the only place we get water from is a stream, which is usually contaminated by cattle and their herders.

“We want the state government to look into our situation and quickly do something about it,” he added.

He said children from the community had to drop out of school due to the hardship of walking long distances to acquire knowledge.

“Our children no longer go to school because the school they used to attend is in another community very far from us.

“And most times when they go there, they get attacked by unknown people and so they had to stop going,” he added

On his part, Henry Afuwai, a representative of Nindem community, said the lack of social amenities in the area had brought untold hardship to the people.

“We are really suffering because there are no basic services here. Our roads are in a very bad shape.

“The road in our community is an apology, especially during the rainy season when villages in the area are difficult to access,” he said.

Afuwai appealed to government to rebuild the bridge in his community, as the present situation was impacting negatively on the local economy of the area.

Also speaking, Alhassan Galadima from Jagindi, called for increased security presence in the area to safeguard lives and property.

Galadima decried a situation where known criminals are arrested and almost immediately allowed back into society without prosecution.

“Criminals that are well known to us get arrested, and before you know it, they are back in our midst.

“This kind of situation leaves much to be desired and is really giving us sleepless nights in our community,” he said.

Solomon Zechariah, also from Jagindi, called on the government to provide jobs to check mate youth restiveness in the area. (NAN).

