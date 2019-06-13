Communities protest deplorable road conditions in Delta

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Umuti, Akarai- Etiti and Akarai-Obodo communities in Ndokwa East local government of Delta state on Thursday protested the deplorable road network in the areas.

Hosts to multi national oil companies, the communities said the roadnetwork of about 26 kilometers that connect to Aboh as its headquarters is bad.

President General of Umuti community, Moses Uruegwo who spoke during the protest, explained that with the dawn of this year’s rain, all towns and villages in the areas would be cut off by flood and erosion.

“We are faced with difficulties during this rainy season, there will be flooding, erosion and thereby creating the problems in evacuating the abundants farm produce to urban markets, including hidering our economic progress.

“Despite the huge food and revenue potentials abound in the areas, there have been no presence of government in the communities.

“We are appealing to Okowa to direct attention to the only road linking Aboh town with hinterland, all the oil companies have done nothing and our people have been suffering for over thirty years of no road,” Uruegwo regretted.

He complained that the road was constantly being destroyed by heavy duty vehicles belonging to the companies operating within the local government area without recuse to the plight of the host communities.

“We have spent over N3.6 million on self help efforts for grading of the road which had been destroyed by various companies’ vehicles in the areas, and the alternative water routes had been blocked with oil pipelines.

“We are appealing to the state government to help us out, we are in total jeopardy in the survival of my people,” Uruegwo added.

Reacting, the state Director of Information, Paul Osahor said the state government would do everything possible to ensure a good road network for the communities and appealed for calm.



