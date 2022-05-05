Communities in Anambra Central will feel my impact, if elected – APGA aspirant

Mr Uzuegbunam Okagbue, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for Anambra Central Senatorial District, says the 58 communities in the constituency will feel his impact, if elected.

Uzuegbunam, who is the former Chief of Protocol to ex-Gov. Willie Obiano, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Awka.

He claimed that he is the best person to represent the constituency in the National Assembly.



He argued that the area had been underrepresented over time due to the lack of quality options.

Okagbue promised that the positive impact of his representation would be felt in each of the 58 communities in the constituency every year.

He said he was in the race to break the cycle, where a few people had held the district down since the Fourth Republic.

He said his ambition was also to give the people a breath of fresh air in terms of quality representation.



“Our previous senators have done well within the limit of their knowledge of who a senator should be and what his duties are.

“They talk about the regular constituency allowance, how many times they have stood up to speak on the floor.

“However, the bill they sponsored never became law and so doesn’t affect the wellbeing of our people.

“My coming will change the narrative of Anambra Central.

“It means increased federal presence in my district, more job opportunities, scholarship for our teeming students and capacity building for youths.

“I will work with my governor to ensure that the federal component of his budget is implemented.

“It is laughable how lawmakers name themselves Mr Project and Madam Project, it is not their job.

“Unless the lawmaker is using his or her own money to do these projects, if not they don’t deserve the credit they are taking, we should begin to question these claims.

“I won’t be taking credit for gutters and roads that are constructed in my area but will ensure that the needs of the constituency are made part of the national budget,” he said.

Okagbue said though he remained the youngest in the race, he had the advantage of knowledge of how government works and had fresh ideas over other contestants.

He said he was fulfilled and contented and that all he wanted was to serve his people and enhance their wellbeing.

He, therefore, called on his party and constituents to support his ambition.

“Anambra central is a sophisticated zone.

“The people deserve better representation and that is why I am presenting myself as an alternative to what has been obtainable.

“I want to thank members of my party. The acceptance has been impressive.

“So, I am further calling on them to vote for me at the primary election and make me their candidate,” he said.

Okagbue, 44, holds a B.Sc. in Political Science and Diploma in Law, and is a professional banker. (NAN)

