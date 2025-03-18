Communication crucial to effective tax administration, says FIRS boss

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zack Adedeji, has restated commitment to supporting initiatives that drive tax policy development and capacity building in Nigeria, and across the West African region.

“We recognise the importance of domestic resource mobilisation in achieving economic development and growth,” Adedeji said, at the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) Country Correspondents/Heads of Corporate Communications Departments Conference, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The FIRS chairman also underscored the importance of communication to effective tax administration.

He described the country correspondent and Heads of Corporate Communications as frontline ambassadors of tax institutions responsible for shaping narratives, clarifying policies and and ensuring voluntary compliance.

Adedeji urged the WATAF council to deliberate on issues bothering on institutional sustainability, consider its progress report and carry out other administrative overview of the secretariat’s operation.

According to him, Nigeria has always been at the forefront of promoting national tax cooperation and has been a key contributor to the development of WATAF, providing technical assistance and capacity programmes to member countries.

“Nigeria has also been at the forefront of promoting regional cooperation in tax administration, recognising the importance of collaboration in addressing common challenges,” he said.

Also, Mr Gonzalo Aruas, from the Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations (CIAT), described effective tax communication as important to the overall administration of tax.

Aruas said that it was important to cooperate and network across regions for improved tax administration

“Tax communication is a very important topic. In CIAT we recognise that a good job requires effective communication.

” Coordination and networking are also very important for effective tax administration,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WATAF was established in 2011 to enhance the effectiveness of tax administration and improve public service delivery in West African countries.

It aims to support the development of its member-counties by strengthening their tax systems.

The key functions of WATAF include facilitating cooperation among tax administrations in West Africa, sharing best practices and providing technical assistance, and contributing to the modernisation of tax administration processes.

Its Secretariat is located in Abuja, and

membership is open to countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

WATAF plays a crucial role in promoting effective and efficient tax administration within the West African region.(NAN)