Communal violence: Ebonyi govt donates motorcycles to security agencies

April 15, 2021



The Ebonyi on Wednesday, donated 100 motorcycles to for improved operations in the conflict-ridden Effium community Ohaukwu Local Area.

Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, state Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security said, during the presentation in Abakaliki, that the measure would assist in quelling the Effium, Ezza-Effium intra communal conflict.

Okoro-Emegha said that the had complained difficulties experienced in accessing remote the community where much violence was .

“There are several that cannot be accessed with vehicles and the state heeded to the complaints .

“20 motorcycles allotted to soldiers on duty in the area, motorcycles to the police while 50 allotted the state’s neighbourhood security watch,” he said.

The commissioner said the government and security agencies’ collaboration has returned considerable calm to the troubled community.

“The state deputy regularly visits the area for on-the-spot assessment and we are happy that normalcy has returned.

“The motorcycles would still be deployed in generally securing the state whenever the Effium, Ezza-Effium conflict is permanently quelled,” he said.

He maintained that phones retrieved at the Umogodoakpu community of the same Ohaukwu LGA being used to track the perpetrators of the recent killings in the area.

“The perpetrators shot at the soldiers deployed to restore normalcy in the area and this makes the government maintain that the attackers are from the bordering community of Benue,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Effium, Ezza- Effum conflict which started in January, has led to several deaths and destruction of property worthy millions of naira.

Unknown gunmen also recently invaded the Umuogodoakpu community, killing four and destroyed several property. (NAN)

