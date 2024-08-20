Communal crisis: Group commends Ukpila, Ohuhu communities

The Greater Adinu Peace Movement (GAPM) has commended the Ukpila-Oboru and Ohuhu-Owo communities for sustaining the peace after their recent bloody clash.

The group stated in a statement at the weekend after a peace advocacy visit to the two villages by its 12-man delegation.

GAPM was birthed with the objective of promoting lasting peace in Adinu area of Oju Local Government of Benue State, following the recent crisis between Ukpila-Oboru and Ohuhu-Owo villages in June, resulting to loss of lives and property.

The peace advocacy visits undertaken by the group at the weekend is a follow-up to the various initiatives to douse tension and sustain the peace that has returned to the communities after the unfortunate clash.

Addressing the communities at separate meetings on Saturday, Spokesperson of GAPM, Egena Ode, told them that the Movement was impressed by their resolve to tow the path of peace, following interventions by various concerned, including groups and individuals, and had therefore, come physically to say “Thank you for listening to your children and other stakeholders amid the crisis.”

He encouraged the two communities not to relent in ensuring that further breach of the peace is never tolerated, emphasing that peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness are major ingredients that would catalyse development.

The Movement, he said, was prepared and well aquipped to give all necessary support to the peace-building efforts currently ongoing.

According to the statement signed by Mr Onah Ipole, Mr Daniel Ikwu and Egena Ode, representing Oboru, Iyeche and Owo clans respectively, the GAPM Delegation were enthusiaticaly received by the two communities.

The spokesman of Ukpila-Oboru, Chief Godwin Ode and his Ohuhu-Owo counterpart, Chief Okwe Agada expressed immense gratitude to the delegation for the laudable initiative aimed at promoting enduring peace in the entire Adinu area.

In their separate responses to the presentations by GAPM, they thanked God for making the dispute to be short-lived and pledged to work assiduously with a view to ensuring that the peace that had returned to the villages is not reversed.

Accompanying the GAPM delegation to the communities were the National President of Owo Development Association, Thomas Ikwuba; the National President of Oboru Development Assocaition, Adima Idaah and their counterparts from Ada; Tom Agaba; Anchim: Jasper Adikpe, and Oye: Godwin Iji.

The Peace Movement also commended all other stakeholders for their relentless efforts that have ushered in the much needed peace in Adinu and other parts of Igedeland, the statement noted.