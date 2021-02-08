Communal crisis: Ebonyi govt pledges to distribute relief materials to displaced residents

The Ebonyi Government has pledged to distribute relief materials to displaced persons in the Effium, Ezza Effium communal crisis to cushion the effects of the crisis on them. Gov. David Umahi made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki while inaugurating the 8-man judicial commission of inquiry into the crisis that caused several deaths and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Umahi, represented by his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe said that the government would no longer wait for the displaced persons to return to their homes before commencing the distribution. “The commissioner for human capital development has been directed to make more procurement and visit the displaced persons in various places they are taking refuge.

“These displaced persons are taking refuge in church premises, schools, homes of relatives among other areas as the government wants to assuage their pains. “We have achieved success in restoring normalcy to the troubled community but feel that we should reach them before they return to their homes,” he said. He announced that the committee’s operational period has been extended from four weeks to six weeks due to the present situation in the troubled community.

“This period would be adequate for you to operate, make recommendations and submit your report to government. “We have adequately deployed security agencies to the area to ensure that you execute this task in a tranquil atmosphere. “The operational procedures such as sittings, receipt of submissions and testimonies, visit to the affected area among others would be determined by you.

“The government chose you because of your records in various fields of endeavour and is confident that you would make the state proud at the end,” he said. The governor assured the committee of the unflinching support of the government and the people and urged it to discharge its function without fear or favour. Justice Omaka Elekwa, Chairman of the committee thanked the state government for finding the members worthy of performing the ‘onerous task’.

“We are aware of the expectations from us and pledge to discharge the function with utmost commitment, fairness and diligence. “We are aware of the importance of peace to communities in the state and would contribute our quota in ensuring that lasting peace returns to the area,” he said. (NAN)