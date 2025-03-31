Communal clashes: Adeleke vows to remove erring traditional rulers on peace sustenance

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State says the government will remove from office any traditional ruler that fails to sustain peace in their community.

By Olajide Idowu

Adeleke, in a statement by his Media Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on Monday, said that action would be taken against traditional rulers of Ifon and Ilobu/Erin-Osun communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas.

He said that action would be taken, if the traditional rulers failed to sustain peace and de-escalation crisis in their communities.

The governor issued the warning against the backdrop of online reports that some faceless groups across the conflict areas, were planning another round of attacks.

“In the midst of sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun towns,” he said.

According to him, security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place, and are speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict.

“I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaken they are signing are not for joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas.

“Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

“Additionally, I will remove from office, any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order.

“I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough,” the governor said. (NAN)