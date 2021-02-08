Communal clash: Police urge Erin-Osun, Ilobu residents to embrace

The Police Command in Osun has appealed to residents of Erin-Osun and Ilobu communities in Irepodun and Orolu local councils to embrace peace while the state government finds solution to their conflict. The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, gave the advice on Monday in Osogbo following a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government on the communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, also ordered immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order in the troubled areas. Fighting started among youths from both communities on Saturday over claims to the ownership of boundary land.

Unconfirmed report said many lost their lives during the clash while several property were destroyed. Olokode, in a statement, enjoined the indigenes of the communities to comply with the curfew order put in place by state government.

He warned that anyone found violating the curfew would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)