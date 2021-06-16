Communal clash: Gombe Govt sets up early warning, response systems – Commissioner

The Gombe State Government has set up early warning and response systems to communal clashes in some parts of the state.Alhaji Adamu Dishi, the Commisioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientations disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Dishi said through these early response,a team, put together by the state government would alert decision makers to the potential outbreak, escalation and resurgence of violent conflicts.”The response team will promote an understanding among decision makers of the nature and impacts of violent conflict in the communities particularly the flash points as well as resolve or manage it, to prevent it from escalation.“Early warning response is the best way to manage conflict or avert the reoccurrence of conflict .“

This is because we will be proactive, resolve the parties involved before it escalates and turn to something else,” he said.Dishi said the most recent clash which occurred between Lalaipido and Filiya communities of Shongom, was over land disputed but later escalated into a communal clash.

He further called on the public to assist the security operatives with useful information or any security threats in the state.He commended Gov Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state for his foresight and vision in creating the Ministry for Internal Security and Ethical Orientations which he described as timely, considering the current security challenges in the country. (NAN)