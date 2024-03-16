Communal clash: Fintiri calls for peace

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has condemned the communal clashes which erupted in Selti community of Numan Local Government Area of the state, while calling for peaceful coexistence.

Fintiri expressed his condemnation during a peace talk and fact-finding mission with security chiefs in the state on Friday in Numan, following Tuesday’s communal clashes.

The governor, represented by Auwal Tukur, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said that government remained focused on its mandate of maintaining peace, unity and stability.

He tasked the warring parties to eschew their differences and make peace for meaningful change and development.

Fintiri also emphasised that the security and wellbeing of the people would never be compromised under any guise.

He warned that those found guilty would face the wrath of the law.

Ismala Murey, the liaison officer on security, Numan Local Government, however, assured the governor that security operatives were doing everything possible to ensure peace in the area.

He commended security agents for their swift response to the challenges.

Maikano Ahmadu, representing Fulani communities of Numan Kingdom, noted that misunderstanding was bound to happen. He, however, commended state government’s effort on security.

He also expressed his people’s renewed commitment to peace enterprise and stability.

The delegation earlier visited the traditional ruler of Numan, Hama Bachama, Dr Daniel Shaga.

The traditional ruler acknowledged the government’s prompt intervention. He decried the circle of conflict as unnecessary and avoidable.

He stressed on the need to look into the root causes of the crisis to stem the tide, promising not to relent, but continue to expose the perpetrators of such conflict for the law to take its due course. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado