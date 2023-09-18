Communal clash: Adeleke imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on 2 LGAs

By Victor Adeoti

The Osun Government has imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ilobu and Ifon Communities both in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The measure was coming in the wake of a communal clash between the two communities, leading to a total breakdown of law and order.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi, announced the curfew in a statement issued in Osogbo and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement disclosed that the curfew would hold “until further notice” between 8pm and 6am.

It also announced a restriction in both human and vehicular movements during the period of the curfew.

Alimi stated that the measure became necessary in order to enforce law and order in the two communities.

The statement partly read, “This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun Government has been drawn to the communal clash over land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“Based on this, Gov. Ademola Adeleke has directed that curfew begins immediately in the two LGAs of Orolu and Irepodun.”

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu during the curfew will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The governor sued for peace between these two LGAs,” the commissioner added, while urging the warring communities to imbibe the spirit of love and unity.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman for Osun Polic Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, has confirmed the death of one Sodiq Alamu, 28, in the clash. (NAN)

