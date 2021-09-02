Commumal Crisis: Ebonyi govt condemns attack on military, police formations by Effium/Ezza community

The Ebonyi government has condemned the attack on military and police formations following the deployment of security personnel to the area to restore peace and order in the crisis-ridden Effium/Ezza community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Uchenna Orji, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said in a statement issued to reporters on Thursday in Abakaliki that the attack was unwarranted.

According to Orji, the government has condemned the disagreement by the stakeholders of both groups of Effium/Ezza-Effium community and the senseless attacks, especially on the security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people.

“We have seen that the stakeholders and youths in the area are not truly committed to peaceful co-existence despite the interventions by government and efforts of security agencies to halt all hostilities in that community.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the State Government, in considering the conditions of the people especially the aged and other vulnerable persons, set aside N100 million in the first instance to rehabilitate these helpless people both at Effium and Ezza.

“This assistance is with a view of mitigating the socio-economic conditions of the people.

“It is therefore, obvious that the stakeholders and the youths are the reason for these lingering disputations.

“Let me state it clear that government will continue to do everything possible to protect the lives and property of the people of Effium/Ezza,” he explained.

The Commissioner noted that state Executive Council has taken a decision to withdraw the said sum of N100 million pending when the two groups would submit to the part of peace.

“The executive Council further took a decision that without prejudice to the elected public servants, no person from Effium/Ezza-Effium shall be appointed into the state public service till such a time government is convinced about their commitment to peace in their community.

“Government may consider stopping further execution of government infrastructural programmes in that community until total peace is returned,” he warned. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...