Commotion in Senate over Oshiomhole’s alleged looting interview

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Tuesday was thrown into a house of commotion over a press a interview Senator Adams Oshiomhole granted alleging looting of office equipment by members of the 9th Senate.

Coming under Point of Order, Senator Solomon Olamilekan (Ogun West) said a colleague granted a TV interview that “we looted our office”.

As a result of this Olamilekan said he felt his privilege as a member of the 9th Senate has been breached.

He said items in their offices were bonded to them, and the value was deducted from their severance allowances and the money paid into consolidated revenue fund (CRF).

Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) supporting the motion said he also got that story on social media and thought it was a fake news, until his colleague raised it, which made him to know it was true.

The Senate Majority Whip, Ali Ndume raise Order 24 & 42 to appeal to his colleagues to allow them resolve the matter in an executive (closed door) session.

This was seconded by Senator Jibrin Isah (Kogi East) so that “we don’t was our dirty linen in the public”, but when the motion was put to vote by the Senate President, it was defeated with a resounding no, meaning it had to be discussed in front of the camera.

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who has been in the National Assembly since 1999 took time to educate the members that all items in the offices of every senator depreciate by 25% each year and at 4 years their values would come to 0%.

“The items were legally removed”, adding that their colleague, “Adams Oshiomhole, a new member, perhaps it’s a mistake on his part to have thought they were looted.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio agreed with him and added that “over 70% of the senators are new members”.

Several calls from members that Oshiomhole should be allowed to state his own side of the story, gave the former National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) to approach the aisle.

Oshiomohle told his colleagues that he has “huge respect” for any senator, not only the 9th Senate, but all senators.

He said he didn’t speak with social media, but a reputable TV station on the “huge sums” spent by the legislature, but Akpabio cut in to inform him that there is nothing like “huge sums”.

Oshiomohle appealed to the Senate President to allow him to say his mind. “I want to say what is on my mind. I’m happy that what I said was recorded.

“I said offices were vandalized. I said many senators used their money to buy basic items for their offices. This is what I said, contrary to what was reported to the Senate”.

However, he said because of those who may have felt offended by his statement “I apologize”.

This singular statement brought tempers down and the matter, which took almost the whole day and which would have been referred to Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, was brought to an end.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

