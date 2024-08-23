Commotion as Supreme Court delivers judgment in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship election dispute 

There was commotion at the Supreme Court on Friday as the apex court delivers judgment in the governorship election disputes in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

By Taiye Agbaje

There was commotion at the Supreme Court on Friday as the apex court delivers judgment in the governorship election disputes in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had fixed today, Aug. 23 for the final judgment of the Nov. 11, 2023 governorship poll conducted in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, lawyers, litigants, journalists and supporters of different candidates found it difficult to access the courtroom as police officers and private security guards from Halogen Security, restrained everyone from going into the courtroom.

NAN reports that at about 1pm, accessing the court had become difficult as many journalists were denied entrance into the courtroom.

The development resulted in commotion at the premises of the court as supporters of candidates in the elections struggle to have access into the courtroom at all cost.

NAN reports that a five-member panel of the court is presided over by Justice Garba Lawal.

The panel is to is deliver judgment in the petitions filed by the APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva; PDP candidate in Imo, Samuel Anyanwu and Murtala Ajaka of Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s candidate in Kogi by 2pm.

They are challenging the election victory of Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa (PDP); Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo (APC) and Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi (APC) respectively.(NAN)