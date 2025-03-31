Commonwealth women urge African leaders to prioritise  female empowerment

The Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW Africa) has called on African Governments to prioritise economic empowerment of women to ensure sustainable development

By Joshua Olomu

The Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW Africa) has called on African Governments to prioritise economic empowerment of women to ensure sustainable development and growth of the Continent.

The organisation made the call in a communique issued at the end of its summit held recently in Lagos.

The communique tagged, “The Lagos Declaration” was signed by Mrs. Ngozi Oyewole, CBW Africa Continental President.

According to Commonwealth women, the summit which brought together women entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and other stakeholders from across the continent, was geared towards empowerment of women in driving sustainable development across Africa.

“Women are not just participants, but leaders, innovators, and change-makers, and it is essential that we confront the challenges head-on and demand equal representation and participation in all sectors.

“We urge Governments in Africa to put in place mechanisms for women’s economic advancements in addressing global economic challenges.

“When women thrive, families thrive, communities prosper, and nations grow stronger, let us unite our efforts to make a lasting impact and forge a future where women are valued, respected, and empowered to lead.”

CBW Africa also called on stakeholders to synergise for sustainable prosperity in the continent by uniting trade, health, wellness, technological advancement, Informal sector advancement, and clean energy solutions in Africa.

This, they said, should be done by exploring ways to create synergies among these critical areas, ensuring women’s voices resonate in discussions.

According to the organisation, in line with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme to ‘Accelerate Action’, it has concluded plans to enroll one million girls in coding programmes.

It added that other areas of focus include reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in rural areas, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, supporting policies that enhance industrialisation,and eliminating early marriages.

CBW Africa said these initiatives require the support and commitment of all stakeholders, including governments, organisations, and individuals. (NAN) (nannews.ng)