The Commonwealth Society of Nigeria has nominated Alhaji Ahmed Wadada, chairman, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd. (PAN) for its prestigious Ambassadorial Award in recognition of his selfless service to the nation.

This was stated in a nomination letter to Wadada signed by the Secretary-General of Commonwealth society, Mr Musa Abubakar, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abubakar explained that the award was in line with the annual commonwealth agenda to honour deserving individuals during the opening ceremony of the Africa Inter Tertiary Schools Debating Competition, billed for Thursday, June 3.

“We officially write to convey to you the notice of your nomination as one of the recipients of the prestigious Commonwealth Society of Nigeria Ambassadorial Award for the year 2021.

“Your nomination is the selection of the best out of the rest. Our panelists of people of proven integrity, after extensive verification of your record and credentials confirmed your exceptional and unblemished stewardship of service to the nation.

“Your selection is also in recognition of your inestimable contribution to the wellbeing of mankind,” Abubakar said.

Reacting to the development, Alhaji Mohammad Idris, chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Keffi chapter, said Wadada deserved to be conferred with such prestigious award due to his immense contributions to national development.

Idris said Wadada had touched several lives positively and had been doing so much for youths and the less privileged in the society.

“There is no doubt Wadada assisted so many people around him, though he is not blowing his trumpet,” the youth leader said.

Idris, who congratulated Wadada for the award, however, advised the PAN Chairman to strive to do more for the country, especially at this trying time that the nation faced numerous challenges. (NAN)

