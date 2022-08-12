Commonwealth Games: NCWS congratulates Nigerian female athletes for outstanding performance

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has congratulated Nigerian female

athletes for their spectacular performance at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

The National President of the council, Hajiya Lami Lau, gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian female athletes who represented Nigeria at the Birmingham

2022 Commonwealth Games won12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals to place the country on 7th position in the

overall medal table.

Lau, therefore, congratulated the female athletes “for making us proud at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“The girls have been able to put smiles on our faces in spite of challenges currently bedevilling the country.

“It is a thing of joy that women have taken the centre stage in sports; we have been doing this in other

fields of endeavour and we can replicate this feat even in politics.

“The performance of our daughters at the games goes a long way to give us hope that things will be better in Nigeria.”

The national president added that the Nigerian female athletes, aside winning different colours of medals,

also set new records in the games.

She said “the likes of Tobi Amusan did not only win gold medal; she broke existing records and set new world record by

winning a gold medal in the 100 meters hurdles; it is not a small feat.”

Lau called on the Federal Government and sport administrators to do more in developing female athletes, adding that

“they have shown that the can perform with less supervision.”

NAN reports that Nigeria won her first gold medal at the commonwealth games 52 years ago in 1994 at Victoria Games

in Canada.(NAN)

