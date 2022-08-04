Commonwealth Games: LASU VC congratulates student for winning bronze medal in weightlifting

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has congratulated Islamiyat Yusuf, a student of the institution, for winning a bronze medal in weightlifting for Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Olatunji-Bello, congratulated Yusuf, a Sandwich Degree student of LASU, Ilesha Campus, Osun, in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Olatunji-Bello said that Yusuf, a Physical and Health Education student, won the women’s 64kg category by lifting 93kg in the snatch, clean and jerk: 113kg, 116kg and 119kg with a total result of 212kg.

“I congratulate Yusuf on the performance; I declare her feat praiseworthy, which is the product of hard work, dedication and grit.

“Yusuf represents a breath of fresh air, an inspiration for other young ladies, especially those whose passion lie in sports.

“Apart from bringing glory to Nigeria, Yusuf’s achievement will further draw attention to the immense sporting potential in LASU and also place the university on global map through sports,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello prayed that Yusuf would continue to do exploit for her fatherland, Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

