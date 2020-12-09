Commonwealth donates PPEs to Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says the state government has received donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth N82 million from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Ganduje said this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano by Hassan Musa-Fagge, the Chief Press Secretary to the state’s Deputy Governor.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasir Gawuna, received the donation after which he flagged off the PPE distribution to primary health facilities in the state.

While commending the FCDO, Ganduje said his administration had an open door for further collaboration with development partners to improve the delivery of quality healthcare service in the state.

Ganduje pointed out that the laudable gesture by Lafiya Programme, an initiative of FCDO, would strengthen the effort of the state and complement the success recorded in curbing the menace of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This occasion is another milestone in our collaboration with partners and our government commitment to improve the lives of the people of the state through the establishment of an effective and efficient health delivery system.

“Despite the prevailing financial crunch, we are doing everything possible to ensure consistent improvement in the health indices by implementing policies and programmes aimed at improving the health status of the people of the state.

“I assured you that the donation which came through your ‘Lafiya Programme’ will be judiciously used,” Ganduje said.

In her remarks, the Regional Coordinator of the FCDO Nigeria, Hajiya Nafisa-Ado, said the donation of the PPEs, worth over N82 million, was to support the state government in its effort to protect the people against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the government should expect the second batch of PPEs from FCDO, worth over N280 million, in January 2021.

She explained that the FCDO had developed synergy with Kano State Health partners which included WHO, UNICEF, Core Group, NCDC, African CDC and CHAI to regularly review the COVID-19 incidence Action plan to respond to emerging issues on the pandemic.

“And also, through our Lafiya Programme we have supported Kano to secure N100 million grant from the World Bank,” she added.

Nafisa-Ado applauded Kano government on the success achieved in the control of COVID-19 transmission in the state particularly in the conduct of house-to-house community screening and testing.

She added that they were confident that the support given would be utilised by the government and the people of the state. (NAN)